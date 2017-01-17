Butler Co. Woman Killed In Violent Pedestrian Accident In Florida

WEST SUNBURY (KDKA) — A young woman from Butler County was killed Sunday in Florida.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Ashley Hasychak, of West Sunbury, was hit by a car while she was crossing the street.

KDKA’s Julie Grant spoke to three of her closet friends who said Hasychak was both beautiful inside and out.

Hasychak graduated from Moniteau High School in 2010. She went on to Clarion University, studying speech pathology. Her love of children and passion for teaching was the reason she was in Florida.

Her best friends, Kathleen Bauer and Kyle and Cody Thompson, knew Hasychak had a bright future ahead.

“She was just so full of sunshine and joy. She was one of the most special people I’ve ever met in my whole life,” said Bauer.

“She was one of the most beautiful people I have ever met. A lot of people will remember her for her laugh and her smile. She has one of the most contagious smiles and laughs around,” said Cody Thompson.

Hasychak was living in Bradenton, Florida, working as a speech pathologist at an elementary school.

“She loved adventure. We got her Snapchats every day. She went to the beach every day after school for a walk for a couple hours. She took advantage of living in Florida, and like everyone said, she just lived to the fullest,” said Kyle Thompson.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Hasychak was hit by a car in Manatee County around 12:49 a.m. Sunday. Officials said the impact threw her onto a sidewalk and into a light post. Her injuries were fatal.

“She was phenomenal. She was great with kids. She was the greatest person to take home to your family as a friend just because she was so bubbly and the first person to say hi to somebody, the first person to give them a hug,” said Bauer.

“She was such a unique person. I keep telling everyone that if you talked to Ashley just once you would have known how special of a person she truly was,” said Cody Thompson.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident is still under criminal investigation. They are awaiting toxicology results. Charges are pending.