Caught On Camera: Wrench Flies Off Truck, Smashes Through Windshield

January 17, 2017 11:05 PM By David Highfield
Filed Under: Butler County, Cranberry Township, David Highfield, I-79, Interstate 79, Shattered Windshield, Slippery Rock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was shocking and sudden: A wrench came flying at a car on Interstate 79 and smashed into the windshield.

Scott Rumbarger, of Slippery Rock, was driving south just before noon on Tuesday, heading to watch the Penguins practice in Cranberry Township.

He happened to have a dash cam running that captured the moment when a two-foot wrench appears to fall off a tanker truck, fly through the air and smash into the glass on the passenger’s side of Rumbarger’s car.

“It was startling, but it was over faster than it even started,” he said.

Rumbarger says glass shards exploded through his car.

“There are glass shards all through here, all over the dashboard, even into the backseat,” he said.

He says he saw the object flying toward him before it hit, as he was driving 65 miles an hour.

“I see something coming off a truck, just a split second,” said Rumbarger. “I see it flipping through the air, and I think it’s maybe nothing. It goes through my windshield. It turns out, it’s about a two-foot crescent wrench.”

It was so heavy, the wrench actually stayed on his hood, and he snapped a picture.

(Source: Scott Rumbarger)

(Source: Scott Rumbarger)

He tried to get the truck to pull over, but he says, “I’m not sure he even knew it had fallen off his truck.”

Once he got the license plate number, a 911 dispatcher told him to meet a state trooper and file a report.

The trooper tracked the plate number to a company in Oklahoma, but no one answered when KDKA called Tuesday evening.

Rumbarger says he’s thankful neither he nor anyone else was hurt.

By the way, he just had his windshield replaced recently because of a crack in it.

