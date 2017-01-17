HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs Patriots In AFC Championship | Antonio Brown's Facebook Video | Tomlin: Brown Will Be Punished | Ben On AB Video "It's Disappointing | Playoff Rally Friday | More Steelers | More Stats | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Pennsylvania Posts Applications For Medical Pot Dispensaries

January 17, 2017 9:53 PM
Filed Under: Marijuana, medical marijuana, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Health Department

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania will soon be accepting applications from those who want to grow and process medical marijuana as well as those who want to establish and run dispensaries.

The Health Department said Tuesday it made the applications available on its website. They can be submitted between Feb. 20 and March 20.

The agency is fielding questions about the application process through Feb. 8.

The goal is to have the system up and running by the middle of 2018.

The first phase involves as many as 27 dispensary licenses, with up to three locations each, and up to 12 grower-processor permits.

Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law was enacted last year.

It permits patients to take the medicine in several forms, but not in a way that can be smoked.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia