Rep. Murphy: Obamacare Has Been A Financial Disaster

WASHINGTON (AP/NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – Donald Trump is promising that his plan to replace the nation’s health care law will have universal coverage.

He told the Washington Post, “We’re going to have insurance for everybody,” Trump said. “There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it. That’s not going to happen with us.”

U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy tells the KDKA Morning News that Obamacare has been a financial disaster with pricey insurance plans and huge deductibles for many recipients.

He says when Congress takes action to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, those who are covered won’t be left out in the cold.

“There’s not going to be anything that changes right away,” he said. “There’s not going to be anything that changes in 2017 or 2018.”

Murphy says he hopes any new plan will involve setting up a competitive marketplace that will lower costs and give people more options.

He adds he has had meetings with the two biggest insurance providers in the area and they say they can keep costs down if changes are made.

“I have met with … Highmark and UPMC and both said if you put a number of changes in place we can work this but it’s going to take a while,” says Murphy.

Murphy says another problem with Obamacare is that some have seen their premiums go up and for others, deductibles have been unbearable.

“For those who are in the lower average income, they find they can afford their insurance now, they just can’t afford to get sick because their deductible is huge,” says Murphy.

