HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh Beats KC | Recap | Brown Posts NSFW Video Of Tomlin Talking About Patriots | Chiefs Kelce Goes Off About Loss | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Rep. Murphy: Obamacare Has Been A Financial Disaster

January 17, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Congress, Donald Trump, Health Care, Medicare, Obamacare, Rep. Tim Murphy, Tim Murphy

WASHINGTON (AP/NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – Donald Trump is promising that his plan to replace the nation’s health care law will have universal coverage.

He told the Washington Post, “We’re going to have insurance for everybody,” Trump said. “There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it. That’s not going to happen with us.”

U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy tells the KDKA Morning News that Obamacare has been a financial disaster with pricey insurance plans and huge deductibles for many recipients.

He says when Congress takes action to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, those who are covered won’t be left out in the cold.

“There’s not going to be anything that changes right away,” he said. “There’s not going to be anything that changes in 2017 or 2018.”

Murphy says he hopes any new plan will involve setting up a competitive marketplace that will lower costs and give people more options.

He adds he has had meetings with the two biggest insurance providers in the area and they say they can keep costs down if changes are made.

“I have met with … Highmark and UPMC and both said if you put a number of changes in place we can work this but it’s going to take a while,” says Murphy.

Murphy says another problem with Obamacare is that some have seen their premiums go up and for others, deductibles have been unbearable.

“For those who are in the lower average income, they find they can afford their insurance now, they just can’t afford to get sick because their deductible is huge,” says Murphy.

Listen to the KDKA Morning News with Larry Richert and John Shumway weekdays from 5 to 9 a.m. on NewsRadio 1020 KDKA.

Like NewsRadio 1020 KDKA On Facebook
Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA On Twitter

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

More from KDKA Morning News
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia