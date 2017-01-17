West Virginia Woman Charged With Tossing Dog From Car Window

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – A West Virginia woman is charged with animal cruelty after her sister said the woman tossed a puppy from a moving car near Spartanburg.

A sheriff’s department report said 26-year-old Tracy Nicole Carr of Charleston, West Virginia, was charged with mistreatment of animals Sunday after her sister said a puppy was missing as she and her brother drove Carr home.

The woman said she asked Carr to keep the dog from climbing into the front seat. The woman said she heard a thud after the window rolled down.

Carr told deputies the window accidentally rolled down and the dog jumped. She told deputies she hoped the dog died instantly.

The dog suffered a few cuts and a possible broken leg.

It was not known if Carr has an attorney.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)