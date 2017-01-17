HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh Beats KC | Recap | Brown Posts NSFW Video Of Tomlin Talking About Patriots | Chiefs Kelce Goes Off About Loss | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
West Virginia Woman Charged With Tossing Dog From Car Window

January 17, 2017 7:24 AM
Filed Under: Animal Cruelty, South Carolina, West Virginia

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – A West Virginia woman is charged with animal cruelty after her sister said the woman tossed a puppy from a moving car near Spartanburg.

A sheriff’s department report said 26-year-old Tracy Nicole Carr of Charleston, West Virginia, was charged with mistreatment of animals Sunday after her sister said a puppy was missing as she and her brother drove Carr home.

The woman said she asked Carr to keep the dog from climbing into the front seat. The woman said she heard a thud after the window rolled down.

Carr told deputies the window accidentally rolled down and the dog jumped. She told deputies she hoped the dog died instantly.

The dog suffered a few cuts and a possible broken leg.

It was not known if Carr has an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  1. Conrad Sugrue says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    Let the punishment fit the crime. Throw her from a car and see how she likes it…..

