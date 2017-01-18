84 Lumber Forced To Change Super Bowl Ad Over Controversial Political Statement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first national Super Bowl ad for 84 Lumber will not appear during the game the way it was intended.

The Pittsburgh advertising company that created the spot was forced to make a change.

Super bowl ads are a pinnacle of an advertising career.

“It’s a big deal, something we’re excited about. There’s a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm,” said Michael Brunner, the chairman and CEO of Brunnerworks.

The creative minds of Brunner Advertising have been working for months on the spot for 84 Lumber.

They have three goals in mind. Brunner says they want to generate national awareness of 84 Lumber, create pride in the workforce and fill jobs within the company.

“We’ve got over 400 positions that we’re looking to fill at all levels, at all capacities,” said Brunner.

The owner of 84 Lumber, Maggie Hardy Magerko says the company is defined by its people.

In a statement says said, “That’s why we’re casting a wider net. We want the world to know 84 Lumber is the place for people who don’t always fit nicely into a box.”

And it was in that effort that the ad apparently made FOX a bit uncomfortable.

“Simply put, that was a spot that they didn’t think they would be willing to run during the Super Bowl,” said Brunner.

He would not be more specific, but the ad reportedly featured a wall blocking people looking for work in the United States, and immigrants unable to cross the border due to the wall.

“Parts of it were shot out west, parts of it are in Mexico,” Brunner said.

FOX saw the script and threw a flag.

“There’s some elements in it that are… can be considered politically sensitive,” Brunner said. “They are the host. We’re paying the dollars, but they are the host.”

So the Stanwix Street wiz kids did some re-noodling.

“We changed the spot and that’s what we’ll be running on Sunday,” Brunner said.

The resulting 90-second spot will direct you online for the conclusion.

“Clearly, we would have liked to aired a 90-second spot start to finish, then you get all the eyeballs that are watching the Super Bowl. That’s a no-brainer,” Brunner said. “The changes that we’ve made, I would hope help it, but that was not part of the plan.”

Could the controversy draw even more attention to the spot and more importantly 84 Lumber?

“I can’t answer that right now,” said Brunner. “We’ll have to wait and see.”

The spot is set to air just before halftime on Super Bowl Sunday.