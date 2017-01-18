HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots In AFC Championship | Antonio Brown Apology | Tomlin: Brown Will Be Punished | Ben On AB Video "It's Disappointing" | Playoff Rally | More Steelers | More Stats | More NFL
Overnight Police Chase Ends In Collier Township

January 18, 2017 4:07 AM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Cecil, Cecil Township, Chase, Collier, Collier Township, Police Chase, Washington County

COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two suspects led police on a nearly 20 mile chase that spanned parts of Washington and Allegheny counties Wednesday morning.

The chase began before 2 a.m. in Cecil Township. Emergency officials say police were called to Ironwood Drive near Southpointe Golf Club for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police say when their officers approached the car, it sped away.

Police pursued the car north on Interstate 79 before it exited onto Noblestown Road, winding through parts of Carnegie before heading west, crossing over I-79 into Collier Township. The chase ended when the car went over an embankment near the intersection of McMichael and Baldwin Roads.

Police quickly took one suspect into custody. A second suspect fled into a wooded area. Police were still searching for that person as of 4 a.m.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

