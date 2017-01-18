HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots In AFC Championship | Antonio Brown Apology | Tomlin: Brown Will Be Punished | Ben On AB Video "It's Disappointing" | Playoff Rally | More Steelers | More Stats | More NFL
Pittsburgh Mills Mall Scheduled For Foreclosure Auction

January 18, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Paul Martino, Pittsburgh Mills Mall

TARENTUM, Pa. (AP) – One of the biggest indoor malls in Pennsylvania is set to hit the auction block.

The 1.1 million-square-foot Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills is scheduled for sale Wednesday. It’s located along Route 28 in Frazer Township, about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

It was developed by Johnstown-based Zamias Services Inc. and Mills Corp. a Virginia firm that has since gone bankrupt. Wells Fargo Bank foreclosed last year on the mall which opened in 2005. The mall was once worth $190 million but recently appraised at just $11 million.

Pittsburgh Mills Limited Partnership, which owns the mall and is owned by Zamias, owes Wells Fargo about $143 million including deferred payments and interest on a $133 million loan taken out in 2006.

It’s possible the bank will buy the mall and try to revive the property.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

