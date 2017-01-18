Steelers Opponent Profile: Pittsburgh Prepares For Tom Brady’s Patriots In AFC Championship Game

By Danny Cox

Early on, it was a season that many Pittsburgh Steelers fans thought would be a stressful one. While things started off badly with a 4-5 record, the Steelers finally got totally healthy and haven’t looked back since. Now, they travel to Foxborough, Mass. to face off with their toughest competition of the season: a New England Patriots team that defeated them 27-16 a few months ago in Week 7.

Although the Patriots got a little sloppy against the Houston Texans in last week’s playoff game, this is a team that must never be underestimated. They are strong and talented, and just when you think you have them beat, they’re back on top of you. Here’s a look at how the Patriots stack up before the AFC Conference Championship battle on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

New England Patriots Season Record: 14-2

Even without Tom Brady for the first four games of the season, the Patriots went 3-1. Since Brady returned from his suspension, the Pats have lost only one game and then defeated the Houston Texans last week in the divisional round of the playoffs. Their only losses this season were to the Buffalo Bills (during Brady’s suspension) and to the Seattle Seahawks. Other than that, they ran wild through the season and are extremely talented at all positions.

Patriots On Offense

The entire football-loving world knows what the Patriots can do with Tom Brady leading the charge and working with incredible talents such as Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Michael Floyd. Brady has the ability to turn a nothing or busted play into something positive, and the Steelers will need to make sure that if they decide to bring a lot of pass rush, their secondary is on their game and on their men.

Typically, the Patriots offense is extremely well-balanced with the passing attack matching up nicely with the running back duo of LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis. Blount has seen his numbers dip a bit in the last quarter of the season, but the Steelers cannot underestimate his size and strength or he will run all over them.

Patriots On Defense

The Patriots don’t just have an explosive offense; they also a dominating defense. During the regular season, they led the NFL in points-allowed-per-game with an average of just 15.6, but their strength and skill showed in numerous other categories. They were giving up less than 240 passing-yards-per-game and less than 90 rushing-yards-per-game, and the Steelers will need to test that if they’re going to win.

Against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Steelers put together an impressive offensive attack, but could never find the end zone. It won’t be any easier in the AFC Championship to score against Patrick Chung, Malcolm Butler, Alan Branch and Dont’a Hightower. Field goals aren’t going to cut it this week.

Patriots Players To Watch: RB Dion Lewis and CB Logan Ryan

At this point in the season, defenses need to watch any and all players on opposing teams, but running back Dion Lewis has really started to show something in the second half of the season. His numbers may not always be the greatest, but he is extremely consistent and extraordinarily fast. Lewis is a great complement to LeGarrette Blount’s strength and size in the rushing attack, but he contributes wherever the Pats put him. Just ask the Texans, who saw Lewis score three touchdowns against them last week – one rushing, one receiving and one on a 98-yard kickoff return.

Throughout the season, cornerback Logan Ryan has made his presence known, and he’s been consistent throughout. His ability to know where the ball is at all times is what will make him such a threat to Ben Roethlisberger and the passing attack of the Steelers. Just when Pittsburgh thinks they have an opening, Ryan is likely going to turn up.

Outlook

The Pittsburgh Steelers can win this game and advance to the Super Bowl. Some may think it’s out of the question because they are facing the New England Patriots, but that really isn’t the case. Earlier this season, the Steelers almost defeated the Patriots with Landry Jones at quarterback. Now, Ben Roethlisberger is healthy and ready to go, and last week, the Pats showed a number of weaknesses against the Houston Texans. This is anyone’s game and nothing is a given going into the AFC Championship.