Florida Man Charged With Threatening To Kill Donald Trump At Inauguration

January 19, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Dominic Puopolo, Donald Trump, Florida

MIAMI (AP) – A South Florida man has been charged with threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump in a video posted online.

A Miami Beach police report released Wednesday identified the suspect as 51-year-old Dominic Puopolo. Jail records show Puopolo is being held without bail on state charges of threatening harm against a public servant. Court records do not list a lawyer for him.

The police report says Puopolo on Monday posted a video on his Twitter account stating that he would “be at the review/inauguration and I will kill President Trump, President-elect Trump” while in Washington.

The report says he was arrested a short time later at a Miami Beach Subway restaurant and admitted to officers he had posted the threatening video. Police say Puopolo told them he is homeless.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Janis Warner says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:54 PM

    Wait…he’s homeless and has a twitter account so that means he has a cell phone??? I don’t get it!

    Reply

