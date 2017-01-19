Man Killed In Pennsylvania Logging Accident

THREE SPRINGS, Pa. (AP) – A man has been killed while logging in central Pennsylvania.
The incident happened Wednesday in Clay Township, Huntingdon County. Emergency responders confirmed the fatality occurred just before noon.
The county coroner didn’t immediately release details while trying to contact the man’s relatives, and didn’t immediately return a call for comment Thursday.
