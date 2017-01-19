WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Mom Accused Of Taping 2-Year-Old To Wall Arrested

January 19, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Franklin County Children's Services, Ohio

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) – A young woman accused of taping her 2-year-old son to a wall and streaming it live on social media has been arrested in Ohio.

Reynoldsburg police say 18-year-old Shayla Rudolph was arrested Thursday on an abduction charge. Her son was taken into custody by Franklin County Children’s Services.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Rudolph, who can’t be reached for comment.

Police say they received a tip Wednesday about a live Facebook stream of a woman taping her son to a wall and taping his mouth shut. They say their review of a copy of the stream showed Rudolph using clear packing tape to tape her son to the wall and tape his mouth.

They say it appeared the boy was restrained for about 15 minutes.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

