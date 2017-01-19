Police: On-Duty Cop Met Prostitute, Covered It Up

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A small-town Pennsylvania police officer has been charged with meeting a prostitute on duty, then trying to cover it up.

The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Thursday announced charges against 34-year-old Tyler Valimont.

Valimont was working for the Farrell police about 70 miles northwest of Pittsburgh when the encounter allegedly took place in November. Farrell police didn’t immediately comment on Valimont’s job status.

Police say Valimont was seen by another officer on patrol and later filed a report claiming he was cultivating a confidential informant.

But police say the 27-year-old prostitute said Valimont was a customer and threatened to arrest her if she refused to answer his sexual texts, then told her to lie to investigators.

Recent phone numbers for Valimont weren’t working and court records don’t list an attorney.

