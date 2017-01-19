WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Police: On-Duty Cop Met Prostitute, Covered It Up

January 19, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Farrell, Farrell Police, Mercer County, Prostitution, Tyler Valimont

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A small-town Pennsylvania police officer has been charged with meeting a prostitute on duty, then trying to cover it up.

The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Thursday announced charges against 34-year-old Tyler Valimont.

Valimont was working for the Farrell police about 70 miles northwest of Pittsburgh when the encounter allegedly took place in November. Farrell police didn’t immediately comment on Valimont’s job status.

Police say Valimont was seen by another officer on patrol and later filed a report claiming he was cultivating a confidential informant.

But police say the 27-year-old prostitute said Valimont was a customer and threatened to arrest her if she refused to answer his sexual texts, then told her to lie to investigators.

Recent phone numbers for Valimont weren’t working and court records don’t list an attorney.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia