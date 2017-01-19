HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Brown's Apology | Tomlin: Brown Will Be Punished | Ben On AB Video | Dunlap: More Antonio Brown | Bill Cowher | Rod Woodson | Playoff Rally | More Steelers | More Stats | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Protestors Voice Anger Over D.A.’s Decision In Woodland Hills Wiretap Case

January 19, 2017 12:11 AM By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under: Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, Alliance for Police Accountability, Kevin Murray, Ralph Iannotti, Stephen Zappala, Woodland Hills High School, Woodland Hills School District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There was harsh criticism of Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala outside the Woodland Hills School District Administration building Wednesday night.

Protestors gathered for a demonstration sponsored by a group called the Alliance for Police Accountability.

Brandi Fisher, of the Alliance for Police Accountability, told the gathering, “Not only does the D.A. need to charge the principal, the D.A. needs to resign.”

The controversy stems from Zappala’s recent decision not to file charges against high school Principal Kevin Murray after an expletive-filled reprimand he gave to a student

The student secretly recorded the conversation.

Police say the boy will be charged for violating the state’s wiretap laws because he recorded a previous conversation last April he had with Murray.

Vernessa Hines, the mother of the teenager at the center of the controversy, told protestors, “I just want justice, that’s all I want.”

Hines told reporters that Murray physically assaulted her son at that April meeting and used a racial slur.

“He kicked him once,” said Hines. “[Murray] is a racist if you ask me. Why are you calling my son a [expletive].”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Ralph Iannotti
Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia