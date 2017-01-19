Protestors Voice Anger Over D.A.’s Decision In Woodland Hills Wiretap Case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There was harsh criticism of Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala outside the Woodland Hills School District Administration building Wednesday night.

Protestors gathered for a demonstration sponsored by a group called the Alliance for Police Accountability.

Brandi Fisher, of the Alliance for Police Accountability, told the gathering, “Not only does the D.A. need to charge the principal, the D.A. needs to resign.”

The controversy stems from Zappala’s recent decision not to file charges against high school Principal Kevin Murray after an expletive-filled reprimand he gave to a student

The student secretly recorded the conversation.

Police say the boy will be charged for violating the state’s wiretap laws because he recorded a previous conversation last April he had with Murray.

Vernessa Hines, the mother of the teenager at the center of the controversy, told protestors, “I just want justice, that’s all I want.”

Hines told reporters that Murray physically assaulted her son at that April meeting and used a racial slur.

“He kicked him once,” said Hines. “[Murray] is a racist if you ask me. Why are you calling my son a [expletive].”

