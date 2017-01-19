WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

USS Pittsburgh Crew Shows Off Their Steelers Pride

January 19, 2017 4:54 PM
Filed Under: AFC Championship Game, Ben Roethlisberger, navy, Pittsburgh Steelers, Terrible Towels, USS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans are showing off their black and gold spirit all over the world.

With the AFC Championship Game coming up this weekend, Steelers Nation has an excess of enthusiasm for their team.

That includes military members.

The crew of the Navy’s USS Pittsburgh submarine recently had pictures taken showing off their Steelers’ pride in Greece.

The photos show the crew members holding up Terrible Towels, 100 of them to be exact, in Crete.

The images caught the attention of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who posted them to Twitter.

The executive officer on the submarine, sent BigBen7.com this message:

“We are about halfway through our deployment and things are great here! We got an unexpected trip to Souda Bay in Crete and had an opportunity to take a picture with the towels.” — LCDR David Nichols

The Towels were sent to the crew by submarine veterans of the Requin Base in Pittsburgh.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia