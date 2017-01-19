USS Pittsburgh Crew Shows Off Their Steelers Pride

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans are showing off their black and gold spirit all over the world.

With the AFC Championship Game coming up this weekend, Steelers Nation has an excess of enthusiasm for their team.

That includes military members.

The crew of the Navy’s USS Pittsburgh submarine recently had pictures taken showing off their Steelers’ pride in Greece.

The photos show the crew members holding up Terrible Towels, 100 of them to be exact, in Crete.

The images caught the attention of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who posted them to Twitter.

The executive officer on the submarine, sent BigBen7.com this message:

“We are about halfway through our deployment and things are great here! We got an unexpected trip to Souda Bay in Crete and had an opportunity to take a picture with the towels.” — LCDR David Nichols

The Towels were sent to the crew by submarine veterans of the Requin Base in Pittsburgh.

