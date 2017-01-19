What Trump Supporters Hope To Hear In His Inaugural Address

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — One of the ways Donald Trump won the state of Pennsylvania was by taking the suburbs around Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and making them his own. One of those places – Murrysville in Westmoreland County.

KDKA traveled there Thursday to talk to folks who voted for Mr. Trump and ask what the expect in his inauguration speech tomorrow.

Like it or not Donald J. Trump will be the next president of the United States.

“Best day of my life,” said supporter John Danzilli.

KDKA asked what supporters want to hear from Mr. Trump tomorrow.

“To bring the nation closer together, unfortunately it’s been torn apart,” Linda Ziter said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

“I wish he’d have everyone calm down and have everyone work together,” Karen Gall said.

Some said what Trump says to the American people is important, but equally important is what he says to a world that’s on edge over what to expect from the soon to be occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“We’ll stand by our friends and our foes, but we won’t tolerate any nonsense from our foes, we’ll be strong and we’ll play an even hand with them,” Danzilli said.

For Bob Leistner of Delmont, he’ll be listening for a four letter word: jobs.

“I just wanna make sure he keeps his promises with the workers that need jobs and create work,” Leistner said.

As many said today a speech means only so much. Simply put, action speaks louder than words.