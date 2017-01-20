HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
Blood Drive To Help Kindergartner Diagnosed With Leukemia

January 20, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: Colin Dunlap, Darran Dunlap

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) — The North Hills community will hold a blood drive in honor of a kindergartner diagnosed with leukemia.

Darran Dunlap, daughter of 93.7 The Fan’s Colin Dunlap, was diagnosed on November 7, 2016.

Darran is 5-years-old, and a twin to her brother Declan.

The Hampton School District has organized a blood drive in Darran’s honor on January 25th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hampton High School.

Appointment info to schedule your appointment for donation can be found below.

The blood bank is asking for people to sign up for a time or a round about time so they have an idea on how many people are coming so they can staff accordingly. WALK-INS are also welcome!

There are 2 ways to sign up!

1. Click here and choose: donate, then search for Hampton High School drive.
2. You can also make appointments or ask question by emailing: hamptonhsblooddrive@gmail.com

