‘Dance Moms’ Star To Face Sentencing Hearing

PITTSBURGH (AP) – “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller is scheduled to appear in federal court in Pittsburgh on Friday for the start of her sentencing hearing in her bankruptcy fraud case.

The two-day hearing won’t wrap up until Feb. 24. It was scheduled so that numerous witnesses could address a key question: Did Miller intend to cheat her creditors when she hid $775,000 in income from a bankruptcy court?

Prosecutors are seeking up to 30 months in prison, while the defense wants probation.

Last June, Miller pleaded guilty to one count of concealing bankruptcy assets and one count of structuring international monetary transaction.

Authorities later accused her of dividing more than $120,000 into plastic bags and having others in her group put the bags in their luggage so she could avoid reporting the currency.

