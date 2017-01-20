High Levels Of Lead Found In Water At Butler Co. County School

BUTLER (KDKA) — High levels of lead have been discovered in the drinking water of a Butler County school.

According to a statement from schools officials, students and staff at Summit Elementary School were given bottled water Thursday and told not to drink the water from the well on the property.

Dr. Dale Lumley, superintendent, said this action was taken in response to elevated lead readings from the well.

The elevated readings were reportedly first detected last September by a maintenance supervisor who was working with the DEP to test the lead levels.

“We had readings in August with significantly high levels of lead,” he said, “but those results were not shared with me or the board until yesterday.”

When officials learned that the district’s response to DEP procedures were both untimely and inadequate, Lumley ordered that bottled water be used until future test results indicate acceptable levels.

The district is working with the DEP, a water testing company CWM, Gannett Fleming Engineers, as well as health and water purification consultants, to take corrective actions.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.