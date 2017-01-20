Officers On Leave After Video Surfaces Showing Them Beating Facedown Suspect

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — A video being shared on social media shows officers hitting a facedown suspect as he shouts.

The video appeared Friday on Facebook, and the person who posted it indicated it happened in New Kensington.

Officers can be seen punching the man in the side and stomping on his back as he shouts: “I can’t breathe, sir. I cannot breathe.” After just over a minute, the man is pushed into the back of a cruiser.

Warning: This video contains vulgar language.

Two police officers, one from Arnold and one from New Kensington, have been placed on administrative leave.

The Tribune-Review reports the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office is investigating the incident. Police reportedly say the clip only shows a small portion of the interaction and that the suspect pulled a gun from his pants.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter