WATCH LIVE: Inauguration Day Continuing Coverage
HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Officers On Leave After Video Surfaces Showing Them Beating Facedown Suspect

January 20, 2017 6:33 PM
Filed Under: New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — A video being shared on social media shows officers hitting a facedown suspect as he shouts.

The video appeared Friday on Facebook, and the person who posted it indicated it happened in New Kensington.

Officers can be seen punching the man in the side and stomping on his back as he shouts: “I can’t breathe, sir. I cannot breathe.” After just over a minute, the man is pushed into the back of a cruiser.

Warning: This video contains vulgar language. 

Two police officers, one from Arnold and one from New Kensington, have been placed on administrative leave.

The Tribune-Review reports the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office is investigating the incident. Police reportedly say the clip only shows a small portion of the interaction and that the suspect pulled a gun from his pants.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia