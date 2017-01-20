HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
Report: Rivers Casino To Build $35 Million Hotel

January 20, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Carnegie Science Center, North Shore, Rivers Casino

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivers Casino has plans to build a $35 million hotel on the North Shore.

According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the 214-room hotel is to be built near the Carnegie Science Center. Construction is estimated to begin in spring and take 12 to 14 months.

More information is expected on Tuesday when casino officials brief the city planning commission on the proposal.

The project moves forward after Rivers Casino finally succeeded in having a paper street – a street that appears on maps but does not exist – vacated by the city. They worked for a year to accomplish this.

The seven-story hotel will be attached to the casino and include a restaurant, bar and spa.

It is estimated the hotel would generate more than 100 jobs, $29.2 million in additional gaming tax revenues and $4.7 million in tax revenue within five years of opening.

Comments

One Comment

  Joe Masullo says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:27 PM

    They were talking about that in 2011.

