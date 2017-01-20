Report: Rivers Casino To Build $35 Million Hotel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivers Casino has plans to build a $35 million hotel on the North Shore.

According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the 214-room hotel is to be built near the Carnegie Science Center. Construction is estimated to begin in spring and take 12 to 14 months.

More information is expected on Tuesday when casino officials brief the city planning commission on the proposal.

The project moves forward after Rivers Casino finally succeeded in having a paper street – a street that appears on maps but does not exist – vacated by the city. They worked for a year to accomplish this.

The seven-story hotel will be attached to the casino and include a restaurant, bar and spa.

It is estimated the hotel would generate more than 100 jobs, $29.2 million in additional gaming tax revenues and $4.7 million in tax revenue within five years of opening.