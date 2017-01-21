State Police: 18-Year-Old Woman Throws Boot At, Attacks State Trooper

EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman was arrested after she attacked a state trooper at a hospital early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. at Armstrong Memorial Hospital.

Troopers responded to the hospital a report that 18-year-old Kiley Sue Cousins, of Kittanning, was being unruly.

State police say when troopers arrived on the scene, Cousins threw a boot at a trooper, hitting him, and then rushed the trooper, striking him in the chest. Cousins also punched the trooper.

Cousins was restrained and placed in custody.

She is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. She is awaiting arraignment in the Armstrong County Jail.

The trooper and Cousins were both uninjured after the altercation.

