Current, Former Major Leaguers Die In Dominican Crashes

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (KDKA/AP) – Authorities in the Dominican Republic say that Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents.

Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo says Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Santo Domingo. He says it’s not clear if Ventura was driving.

Metropolitan traffic authorities say Marte died when a car he was driving hit a house along a road between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) north of the capital.

Marte was signed to a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2010.

Many Pirates players expressed their condolences on Twitter.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Pirates minor leaguer Andy Marte and Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura. — Pirates (@Pirates) January 22, 2017

To the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. I send my deepest condolences. RIP. pic.twitter.com/mC9EihLMXg — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 22, 2017

Es muy lamentable esta noticia mi condolencia para sus familiares #RIP #YORDANO&ANDY PAZ A SUS ALMA https://t.co/wVbFSJrc3D — Starling Marte (@Starlingmart) January 22, 2017

RIP Andy Marte and Yordano Ventura! Condolences to their families! 😢 — Josh Harrison (@jhay_da_man) January 22, 2017

Horrible news to wake up to. So much life in front of both. Thoughts to the families of Andy and Yordano. RIP — Daniel Hudson (@DHuddy41) January 22, 2017

Life is precious. Show as much love as you can while you're here. My prayers are with the Marte and Ventura families. — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) January 22, 2017

