Boston Hotel Where Steelers Are Staying Evacuated After Fire Alarm Triggered

January 22, 2017 6:19 AM
Filed Under: Boston, Fire Alarm, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rich Walsh

BOSTON (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be facing off against the New England Patriots on a full night of sleep.

KDKA’s Rich Walsh reports that fire alarms started going off around 3 a.m. Sunday at the Boston hotel where the Steelers and many fans are staying.

Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene to check things out as guests waited outside.

Hotel personnel said the entire hotel had to be evacuated, but it ended up being a false alarm.

Alarms were going off for about half an hour before guests were allowed to return to their rooms.

The game kicks off at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts at 6:40 p.m.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Joe Masullo says:
    January 22, 2017 at 6:36 AM

    Even the fans are cheaters!

