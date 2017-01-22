Man Killed In Police-Involved Shooting During Burglary

LARIMER (KDKA) — A man was killed in a police-involved shooting in Larimer early Sunday morning.

The Allegheny County coroner’s office identifies the victim as 57-year-old Christopher Thompkins, of Larimer.

The incident happened in the 100-block of Finley Street just before 4 a.m.

Officers were sent to Thompkins’ house for a report of a burglary in process.

Police say while officers were attempting to gain entry into the home, a male inside the home began firing shots in the direction of officers who were on the front porch.

Officers shot back, and Thompkins, the homeowner, was shot. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene at 4:08 a.m.

A male suspect is in custody.

According to police, the two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

An investigation is ongoing with oversight of the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

