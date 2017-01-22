HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Players, Fans Arrive In New England | More Steelers
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Man Killed In Police-Involved Shooting During Burglary

January 22, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Burglary, Larimer, Police Involved Shooting

LARIMER (KDKA) — A man was killed in a police-involved shooting in Larimer early Sunday morning.

The Allegheny County coroner’s office identifies the victim as 57-year-old Christopher Thompkins, of Larimer.

The incident happened in the 100-block of Finley Street just before 4 a.m.

Officers were sent to Thompkins’ house for a report of a burglary in process.

Police say while officers were attempting to gain entry into the home, a male inside the home began firing shots in the direction of officers who were on the front porch.

Officers shot back, and Thompkins, the homeowner, was shot. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene at 4:08 a.m.

A male suspect is in custody.

According to police, the two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

An investigation is ongoing with oversight of the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia