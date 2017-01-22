Police Searching For Suspects In Attempted Armed Robbery

COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for two people involved in an attempted armed robbery that happened in Cowanshannock Township on Saturday night.

It happened at a Subway restaurant just before 8:30 p.m.

State police say a vehicle pulled into a Dollar General parking lot near the restaurant, and the two suspects sat there for about 30 minutes. Then one suspect was seen running to a car wash, going around the building and entering the Subway.

The suspect then pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at a 46-year-old female employee and demanded money from the register. The woman attempted to give him money while triggering the panic alarm.

State police also say a 25-year-old woman called 911 as soon as the suspect entered the restaurant.

According to state police, the suspect repeatedly said he “didn’t want to do this” as he pointed the gun at the woman. The woman told the suspect that police were coming, and he “better get out of here.”

The suspect ran out of the Subway without taking any money. The second suspect then drove onto Water Street. The first suspect ran to the vehicle, got in, and they drove eastbound on SR-85.

The suspect who attempted to rob the store is described as being between 5-feet-5-inches and 5-feet-7-inches tall with a stocky build. State police say he was soft spoken. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and brown work boots. He also had on a black beanie, black sunglasses and black or grey gloves. A white and black bandana was covering his face.

There is no description of the second suspect who remained in the vehicle.

They were in a silver or tan-colored vehicle that was possibly a Dodge crew cab 3/4 ton pickup. The vehicle had a faulty left taillight and possibly no tailgate.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning.

