Indiana Lawmaker Apologizes For ‘Fat Women’ Meme

January 23, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Women's March On Washington

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – An Indiana state senator is apologizing for an “offensive” message about women who attended the Women’s March on Washington, but says he doesn’t know how it was posted to his Facebook account.

The meme says, “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking, than Michelle Obama did in 8 years,” and appears to include a photo of women participating in Saturday’s march. It has since been deleted.

Republican Sen. Jack Sandlin says the post does not represent his views toward women and that it is “unclear” how the post appeared on his Facebook page.

He refused to answer additional questions from The Associated Press on Monday. His press secretary, Matt Werner, confirmed the content of the message that appeared on the account but declined to comment further.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

