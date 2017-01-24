WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Ben Roethlisberger Uncertain About Future, Will Consider All Options This Offseason

January 24, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show, AFC Championship, Ben Roethlisberger, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, The Cook and Poni Show

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) – It was a Pro Bowl season for Ben Roethlisberger that just came to an end and the quarterback continues to play at a high level, but when he joined The Cook and Poni Show for the final #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show, he was very cryptic about his future in the NFL.

“I’m going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options,” Ben told us. “To consider health, and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season.”

When asked if he’s going to play next year, Ben simply said, “I’m going to take some time and evaluate with my family and just do a lot of praying about it and make sure it’s the right thing for me and my family.”

Click the audio link below to hear more from Ben on his future and where he is mentally when it comes to figuring out his future.

Looking back on the loss in the AFC Championship, Ben was critical of every aspect of the game for his team.

“They out-played us,” Ben said. “They were the better team on that day, and it showed. They out-coached us, they out-played us, they out-executed us and the better team won the football game. It’s frustrating, but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Looking closer at how they were out-played, Ben reiterated what he said after the game that the stage may have been too big for some of their young guys.

“Guys have to understand that the game can’t be too big for guys, and I think it was for some guys. And that’s ok, they’re going to have to learn.”

