Best Comedy Shows Coming To Pittsburgh In Spring 2017

By Jessica Wasik If you’re still fighting a bit of the winter blues, tickets to an upcoming comedy show can be the perfect way to lighten your mood and bring some laughter into your world. There is no shortage of hilarious performers bringing their best acts to the ‘Burgh this spring. No matter your sense of humor, there’s a show for you. Get your tickets early to these must-see comedy shows making a stop in Pittsburgh this spring.

Sebastian Maniscalo

Heinz Hall

600 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 392-4900

www.pittsburghsymphony.org Date: May 18, 2017 at 7 p.m. Stand-up superstar Sebastian Maniscalo brings his gut-busting comedy show to Pittsburgh for a May 18 performance at Heinz Hall. His rage-fueled humor is sure to leave you laughing until you cry as Maniscalo shares his funny takes on all that’s wrong with society and the exasperations with day to day life. Tickets to see Maniscalo start at $44 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or Heinz Hall’s website. Heinz Hall is located in the city’s Cultural District.

Bill Engvall

Palace Theatre

21 W. Otterman St.

Greensburg, PA 15601

(724) 836-8000

www.thepalacetheatre.org Date: May 13, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. You’ve seen him in movies and on television; now you can see him live when Bill Engvall comes to Greenburg’s Palace Theatre. His show appeals to the regular Joe, thanks to clean-cut comedy that anyone who’s ever dealt with a smart-Alec friend can relate to. A twist of Texas humor combines with Engvall’s sharp-witted observations for an always unforgettable performance. Tickets are priced from $35 and can be purchased by calling (844) 765-8432 or visiting the Palace Theatre’s website.

Frank Caliendo

Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead

510 E. 10th Ave.

Homestead, PA 15120

(412) 462-3444

www.librarymusichall.com Date: Apr. 15, 2017 at 8 p.m. With his unmatched impersonations and hysterical creative comedy, Frank Caliendo is not one you want to pass up seeing when he makes a stop in Pittsburgh in April. Caliendo will be coming to the Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead as he makes his way across the country for his US tour. Expect all of your favorite impressions along with intelligent yet obvious observations in this fast-paced show that features everything you've come to love about this comedy legend. Get your tickets through Ticketmaster starting at $35 each. Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead is located on East 10th Avenue, just minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.

Lisa Lampanelli

Palace Theatre

21 W. Otterman St.

Greensburg, PA 15601

(724) 836-8000

www.thepalacetheatre.org Date: Apr. 7, 2017 at 8 p.m. The Palace Theatre will be filled with laughter and perhaps a bit of shock when the notorious “Queen of Mean” comes to Greensburg in April. Lisa Lampanelli knows no limits when it comes to getting a laugh. As a Grammy-nominated comedian, Lampanelli is a blend of fascinating insults and humor that are surprisingly endearing. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or directly through the Palace Theatre.