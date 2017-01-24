Dramatic Video: Suspect Dangles From Window After Trying To Escape From Deputies

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – Dramatic moments caught on video as a suspect in his underwear tries to escape from deputies by jumping out a third story window.

Jason Millward was wanted for skipping his trial for assaulting a Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Westmoreland County Sheriff’s deputies went to arrest him at an apartment building in Adamsburg Borough.

That’s when Millward climbed out a window and tried to jump.

Deputies tried to help Millward as he was hanging form the window, even trying to get him to safety using a ladder.

“Get on the ladder, get on the ladder Jason,” you can hear deputies yelling over and over.

Millward ultimately fell from the window and landed on a Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office Corporal.

The Corporal was treated and released with a minor head injury.

Luckily, Millward was not injured in the incident.

“I commend the deputies involved in this incident. Here is a Defendant that has been charged with assaulting one their peers, tries to escape, and our Deputies still did everything that they could to help him down off of the window ledge and take him into custody safely,” Sheriff Jonathan Held said.

Millward was booked into the Allegheny County Jail and is facing additional charges of aggravated assault, and resisting arrest.

Millward was already charged after stabbing a deputy in the back of the neck while trying to escape in 2015.