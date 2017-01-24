WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers Lose To Patriots 36-17 | "Outcoached & Outplayed" | Fans Still Proud | More Steelers
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Dramatic Video: Suspect Dangles From Window After Trying To Escape From Deputies

January 24, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Jason Millward, Westmoreland County, Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – Dramatic moments caught on video as a suspect in his underwear tries to escape from deputies by jumping out a third story window.

Jason Millward was wanted for skipping his trial for assaulting a Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Westmoreland County Sheriff’s deputies went to arrest him at an apartment building in Adamsburg Borough.

That’s when Millward climbed out a window and tried to jump.

Deputies tried to help Millward as he was hanging form the window, even trying to get him to safety using a ladder.

“Get on the ladder, get on the ladder Jason,” you can hear deputies yelling over and over.

Millward ultimately fell from the window and landed on a Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office Corporal.

The Corporal was treated and released with a minor head injury.

Luckily, Millward was not injured in the incident.

“I commend the deputies involved in this incident. Here is a Defendant that has been charged with assaulting one their peers, tries to escape, and our Deputies still did everything that they could to help him down off of the window ledge and take him into custody safely,” Sheriff Jonathan Held said.

Millward was booked into the Allegheny County Jail and is facing additional charges of aggravated assault, and resisting arrest.

Millward was already charged after stabbing a deputy in the back of the neck while trying to escape in 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia