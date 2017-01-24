WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Pitt Panthers Football 2017 Schedule Released

January 24, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: Pitt Football, Pitt Panthers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Panthers have released their 2017 football schedule.

The Panthers will play 12 games featuring eight teams who made it to the postseason in 2016.

Seven of those games will be played at Heinz Field.

Oklahoma State who finished number 11 in the final polls will make a visit on September 16.

There will be a Thursday night primetime game featuring the Panthers and North Carolina on November 9th. The game will be national televised.

Pitt will also host Miami on Friday, November 24.

Pitt will meet Penn State again in 2017, this time September 9 at Penn State.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi has directed Pitt to eight regular-season wins in each of his first two years, something the Panthers had not achieved since 2008-09.

Check out more about the matchups here.

The Panthers’ complete 2017 football schedule:

Sept. 2, Youngstown State
Sept. 9, at Penn State
Sept. 16, Oklahoma State
Sept. 23, at Georgia Tech
Sept. 30, Rice
Oct. 7, at Syracuse
Oct. 14, NC State
Oct. 21, at Duke
Oct. 28, Virginia
Nov. 9 (Thurs.), North Carolina
Nov. 18, at Virginia Tech
Nov. 24 (Fri.), Miami

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia