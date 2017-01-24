Pitt Panthers Football 2017 Schedule Released

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Panthers have released their 2017 football schedule.

The Panthers will play 12 games featuring eight teams who made it to the postseason in 2016.

Seven of those games will be played at Heinz Field.

Oklahoma State who finished number 11 in the final polls will make a visit on September 16.

There will be a Thursday night primetime game featuring the Panthers and North Carolina on November 9th. The game will be national televised.

Pitt will also host Miami on Friday, November 24.

Pitt will meet Penn State again in 2017, this time September 9 at Penn State.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi has directed Pitt to eight regular-season wins in each of his first two years, something the Panthers had not achieved since 2008-09.

The Panthers’ complete 2017 football schedule:

Sept. 2, Youngstown State

Sept. 9, at Penn State

Sept. 16, Oklahoma State

Sept. 23, at Georgia Tech

Sept. 30, Rice

Oct. 7, at Syracuse

Oct. 14, NC State

Oct. 21, at Duke

Oct. 28, Virginia

Nov. 9 (Thurs.), North Carolina

Nov. 18, at Virginia Tech

Nov. 24 (Fri.), Miami