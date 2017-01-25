Dow Jones Industrials Breach 20,000 For 1st Time

NEW YORK (AP) – A big milestone this morning on Wall Street, where the Dow industrials surged past the 20,000 mark for the first time, right after the opening bell.

The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The rally continued after the election of Donald Trump.

