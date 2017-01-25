EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Police: Naked Man Harasses Several Elementary School Students

January 25, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: East 9th Avenue, Highlands School District, Keystone Apartments

TARENTUM (KDKA) — Several young children in the Highlands School District were harassed by a man on their way to school Wednesday morning.

Six Grandview Elementary students, ages nine through 11, told police that as they were walking down East 9th Avenue, they heard a knocking coming from the Keystone Apartments.

When they looked up, they saw a male standing in the window completely naked, trying to draw attention to himself.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Officers identified the man as Gregory Costanzo, 54.

Costanzo admitted that he had stood in the apartment window naked, attempting to get attention of the children because “little girls turn him on.”

He is facing charges, including indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

A statement on the Highlands School District website indicates the school will provide additional supervision for student walkers for the next several days.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia