Police: Naked Man Harasses Several Elementary School Students

TARENTUM (KDKA) — Several young children in the Highlands School District were harassed by a man on their way to school Wednesday morning.

Six Grandview Elementary students, ages nine through 11, told police that as they were walking down East 9th Avenue, they heard a knocking coming from the Keystone Apartments.

When they looked up, they saw a male standing in the window completely naked, trying to draw attention to himself.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Officers identified the man as Gregory Costanzo, 54.

Costanzo admitted that he had stood in the apartment window naked, attempting to get attention of the children because “little girls turn him on.”

He is facing charges, including indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

A statement on the Highlands School District website indicates the school will provide additional supervision for student walkers for the next several days.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.