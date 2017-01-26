Chef Bill Fuller’s Recipe: Tartare & Salmon

Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to make another delicious recipe that you can recreate in your own home!

Scottish Salmon, Sea Island red peas, melted leeks, cauliflower, escarole, and thyme

Serves 4

1 # Sea Island Red Peas (Or other dried beans, soaked overnight)

2 ½ qt. Light stock

1 ea. Bay leaf

3-4 ea. Garlic cloves

2 Tbs. Whole butter

Melted Leeks (see below)

1-2 Tbs. Olive oil

2 C. Cauliflower florets, small

1 C. Escarole, washed and diced large

2 Tbs. Picked thyme

2 8 oz. Portions salmon filet, preferably Wild Alaskan

2 Tbs. Oil, either peanut or grape seed

¼ C. White wine

4 Tbs. Butter

Kosher salt

Black pepper

1. Start Red Peas cooking at least 2 hours prior. Place beans in a pot with stock, bay leaves, and garlic cloves.

2. Bring to a boil, and simmer low until tender.

3. When cooked, strain any extra stock. Stir in 2 Tbs. whole butter. Reserve warm.

4. While beans are cooking, prepare Melted Leeks.

5. Heat a deep sided skillet over medium-high heat.

6. Add olive and cauliflower. Season with salt and pepper.

7. Roast in the pan for 5-10 minutes until cauliflower begins to get tender.

8. Add escarole and allow to just wilt and deglaze with white wine.

9. Add thyme and 1 Tbs. butter. Reserve.

10. Heat one large skillets over high heat.

11. Blot salmon filets dry with paper towel. Season well with salt and pepper.

12. Add oil to pan. Place salmon in oil, non-skin side down.

13. When well browned, turn and allow to finish on second side. Cook to medium rare to medium. Remove from skillet and hold warm.

14. Place beans in center of plate. Place salmon filet atop.

15. Spoon leeks over.

16. Spoon cauliflower-escarole ragout around.

17. Spoon remaining sauce around plate.

Melted Leeks

1 bunch Leeks

3 Tbs. Butter

1 C. Chicken stock

Salt and Pepper to Taste

1. Remove the very green tops of the leeks and discard. Dice the remaining white and green parts into ½” squares.

2. Melt butter over medium heat in a slope-sided pot. Add leeks and reduce heat to low.

3. Cook with stirring until leeks begin to soften. Add stock and allow to cook very slowly until soft and all the stock evaporates. Hold.