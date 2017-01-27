Cops: Pa. Man Took Wife, 73, From Nursing Home For Suicide Attempt

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – A 60-year-old Pennsylvania man is jailed on charges he took his 72-year-old wife out of a nursing home for a double-suicide attempt that failed.

The attorney for Philip Benight, of Conestoga, declined comment on the assisted suicide charge he faces in Lancaster County.

Police say he took his wife out of the ManorCare Health Services home on Sunday and drove to their home where he crushed up painkillers and tranquilizers that he fed to her in some pudding. Police say Benight also took some pills himself. Police say his wife suffers from dementia.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Police found the couple unconscious in their car hours later and revived them. Police say they found a suicide note.

The nursing home says family members commonly take patients out of the home, and that staff contacted police when the couple didn’t return.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)