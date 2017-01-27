WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Furry Tails: Joker & Katrina Are Waiting For Forever Homes

January 27, 2017 9:45 PM
Filed Under: Adoptable Pets, Adoption, Animal Friends, Furry Tails, Orphans of the Storm, Pet Adoption, Pets

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________

Joker

Animal Friends

Wait till they get a load of this guy! This Joker is no “Batman” supervillan! No, he’s just waiting for his loving forever home. After some false starts, he’d love to finally find a permanent place to stay!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Are you a calm person looking for a sensitive companion in your life? If so, Joker might be worth a look! He probably won’t run you a warm bath or rub your back after a long day at work, but he can be a very affectionate guy in the right environment. Joker seems to have a super kitty power — he can sense the emotions of the people and animals around him. Like a lot of special powers, Joker’s impressive abilities are not always easy for the super hero. This wonderful little guy has been returned to Animal Friends twice. In Joker’s case, he becomes more anxious as his environment becomes more stressful. Although his ideal adopter might be cool as a cucumber, he or she doesn’t have to be. Joker would probably do well in any quiet and calm home as the only pet. If you can give Joker that home, stop by Animal Friends to meet him!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________

Katrina

Orphans of the Storm

Poor Katrina has lost her forever companion, and now she’d love to find a new one! She’s a senior dog with a cleft lip, but neither of those things hinders her love and gentleness. If you have a quiet home you’d think she’d like, Katrina would love to meet you soon!

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Hi, I’m Katrina! I’m a 10-year-old Shih Tzu. My owner passed away and her son brought me to Orphans. I have a cleft lip. I’m very sweet and gentle. I love people and would love to have a home where I can sit with someone and be spoiled. I would do best in a quiet home without small children. For more info or to meet me, please contact the shelter. Hope to see you soon! As a senior pet, Katrina’s new family will receive the special pet discount!


Click the links to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County!
_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24

