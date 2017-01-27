Gov. Wolf To Seek Consolidation Of 4 Health Agencies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is notifying state officials and employees that he wants to consolidate four state agencies into a single department as the first-term Democratic governor deals with a massive budget deficit.

An email sent to state employees late Friday afternoon said the departments of Human Services, Health, Aging and Drug and Alcohol Programs would become one new agency.

The governor’s office declined to provide more specifics, including whether the consolidation would result in major job cuts.

A spokesman says a rollout is planned for Monday.

The new unified agency would be called the Department of Health and Human Services.

