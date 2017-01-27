Pittsburgh Man Taking Part In ‘Run Across Haiti’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Aspinwall is one of 30 American runners taking part in a “Run Across Haiti” next month. The monster marathon will raise money for impoverished families on the island. Former “Survivor” contestant Ian Rosenberger of Pittsburgh formed “Team Tassy” two years ago, after meeting Tassy Fils-Aime, who had a dangerous tumor in his jaw.

“I was waiting for my time to die,” Tassy says. “Then I met this guy from Pittsburgh.”

Rosenberger helped raise funds for life saving surgery at Allegheny General Hospital. Tassy has since enrolled in the chemistry program at La Roche college, hoping to learn ways to help the people of his homeland.

Matt Mauclair of Aspinwall is training for the third run across Haiti. He averages eighty miles a week. 230 miles is about eight consecutive marathons. But Matt has had plenty of practice.

“You can’t duplicate the distances,” he says. “We can’t go out and run 40 miles a day. You have to duplicate the consistency of preparing your body to run every day.”

The run across Haiti begins February 18. But the real “finish line” is the money the runners will raise.

“The money is efficiently put back into Haiti and the family,” the runner says. “That’s really something that’s important for myself, and my efforts.”

For information on how to contribute, click here.