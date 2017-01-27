WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Tostitos’ Party Bag Can Tell When You’ve Been Drinking, Will Call You An Uber

January 27, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Super Bowl, Tostitos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heads up for those planning on attending Super Bowl parties. When you head for the snacks, your chip bag might have something to say.

Adweek reports Tostitos’ has created a limited-edition “Party Safe” bag that can tell when you’ve been drinking and will even work to get you home safely.

The unique bag comes with a sensor connected to a microcontroller calibrated to detect small amounts of alcohol on your breath.

If any alcohol is picked up, the bag turns red with a message: “Don’t drink and drive.” Additionally, an Uber code appears.

Party-goers can tap the bag with their phone to call for an Uber. With Uber and  Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Tostitos will offer $10 off the ride during and after the Feb. 5 Super Bowl game.

In 2015, 45 people were killed in drunk driving crashes on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Our goal is to remove 25,000 cars from the roads that Sunday evening,” Jennifer Saenz, Frito-Lay’s chief marketing officer said. “Whether watching the big game at a friend’s house or at a local bar, a safe ride home is just a few easy taps away. By simply entering a participating Tostitos UPC code in the Uber app, fans nationwide can receive $10 off an Uber ride.”

