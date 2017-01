PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer crash shut down a major Pittsburgh road on Friday.

The accident occurred on Route 51 near Ensign Avenue around noon. Reports indicate the tractor-trailer went over a hillside.

Route 51 was closed between Whited Street and Maytide Street for several hours.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.