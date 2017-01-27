Video: Car Flies Off Parkway West, Crashes Into Parking Lot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The video is stunning. A car flies off of the Parkway West at the Campbell’s Run exit ramp, crash-landing in the parking lot of Snyder Brothers Automotive.

“It sounded like a shower of debris hitting the floor, you know, the ground out there,” said owner Donald Snyder.

Shockingly the driver wasn’t hurt.

“We ran out there and we had 911 on the phone and he told me to check him out. We were checking him out. I looked at him, he didn’t have no bruises on him, no scratches, it was amazing,” Snyder said.

The accident happened shortly after noon Monday. According to business owner Donald Snyder, the latest accident marks the eighth one like it in roughly nine years.

“We’ve had cars flip over, catch on fire. Hit the building, time and time again,” Snyder said. “You know, coming down 376 and when you’re in the right hand lane to exit – that’s a long run. I think people, they are not prepared to make that sharp turn. Also, I think people become distracted. This fellow, he didn’t even hit his brakes, he just kept going straight without turning.”

Snyder tells KDKA he has spoken to PennDOT about Monday’s crash and his concerns from other crashes.

“You know, PennDOT in the past has put those yellow signs up with arrows to direct the traffic and the accidents that occurred knocked them all down,” Snyder said.

A PennDOT crew was on site this week, doing an assessment of the situation. In the meantime, Snyder wants others to be careful.

“Slow down and be aware of that sharp turn,” Snyder said.

As for the driver, so far, he has not been cited.