Clemson Tops Pitt 67-60 To End 6-Game Losing Streak

January 28, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, Pitt Panthers, Pitt Panthers Basketball, University Of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jaron Blossomgame scored 25 points, Shelton Mitchell added 12 and Clemson snapped a six-game losing streak with a 67-60 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Tigers (12-8, 2-6 ACC) climbed out of the conference cellar by holding on late after the Panthers had trimmed a 10-point deficit to three in the final minutes. Gabe DeVoe hit a jumper with 4:19 to go and a layup with 3:27 remaining and Clemson’s defense did the rest.

Jamel Artis and Cameron Johnson led Pitt with 16 points each but the Panthers (12-9, 1-7 ACC) lost their sixth straight. Four days after falling to Louisville at home by 55 points, Pitt shot just 32 percent (18 of 55) from the field and was dominated in the lane by the Tigers.

Clemson outscored the Panthers 36-10 in the paint and stayed aggressive late, with DeVoe giving Blossomgame the help he needed after the Panthers finally decided to start double-teaming the Tigers star.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

