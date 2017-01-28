WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Man To Face Charges In Sword Death Of Woman, Unborn Child

January 28, 2017 12:56 PM
Jackson Township, Northern York County Regional Police

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Authorities say a man will be facing charges in the death of a woman and her unborn child slain with a sword in a central Pennsylvania home.

The Northern York County Regional Police department said the Jackson Township woman was killed at about 4 p.m. Friday with what investigators called a “scimitar-style” sword.

The York County coroner’s office identified her as 25-year-old Diana Ziegler. Officials said she was pregnant and the unborn child also died. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.

A 2-year-old child also in the home wasn’t injured. Investigators said the woman’s body, found on a deck in the rear of the home, had “multiple” fatal injuries.

Authorities said the 35-year-old suspect, identified by the Northern York County Regional Police as the victim’s husband — John Ziegler III, will face charges of criminal homicide and criminal homicide of an unborn child. Police said Ziegler surrendered peacefully when officers arrived on the scene.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

