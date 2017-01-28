Man To Face Charges In Sword Death Of Woman, Unborn Child

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Authorities say a man will be facing charges in the death of a woman and her unborn child slain with a sword in a central Pennsylvania home.

The Northern York County Regional Police department said the Jackson Township woman was killed at about 4 p.m. Friday with what investigators called a “scimitar-style” sword.

The York County coroner’s office identified her as 25-year-old Diana Ziegler. Officials said she was pregnant and the unborn child also died. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.

A 2-year-old child also in the home wasn’t injured. Investigators said the woman’s body, found on a deck in the rear of the home, had “multiple” fatal injuries.

Authorities said the 35-year-old suspect, identified by the Northern York County Regional Police as the victim’s husband — John Ziegler III, will face charges of criminal homicide and criminal homicide of an unborn child. Police said Ziegler surrendered peacefully when officers arrived on the scene.

