No. 18 West Virginia Edges Texas A&M 81-77

January 28, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, West Virginia Mountaineers, West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Jevon Carter had 19 point to lead No. 18 West Virginia over Texas A&M 81-77 on Saturday in the first game of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

The Mountaineers (17-4) led by as many as 20 in the second half, but Admon Gilder led the Aggies on a 22-8 scoring run to bring them within six.

Carter helped his team increase the lead to 13 points with 2:36 left. Gilder once again got the Aggies within single digits and a J.C. Hampton 3-pointer with 14 seconds left brought A&M within 79-77.

Since Texas A&M (11-9) was out of timeouts, Tonny Trocha-Morelos fouled Esa Ahmad with 4.4 seconds left to preserve time. Ahmad, who was 4 for 10 at the line at that point, made both free throws to give West Virginia a four-point lead.

Gilder led the Aggies with 24 points. Tyler Davis had an impressive game for the Aggies with 19 points and 18 rebounds.

