Police Searching For Armed Robbery, Assault Suspects

January 28, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Assault, Oakland

OAKLAND (KDKA) — Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery and assault that happened in Oakland on Friday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 300-block of McKee Place.

University of Pittsburgh Police say three male suspects were involved.

Victims told police that they were walking along McKee Place when the three males approached them. One of them had a black revolver handgun. The victims were robbed, and a suspect struck one of the victims in the back of the head with the handle of the revolver.

The three suspects fled on foot toward Forbes Avenue.

Police say the victims had minor injuries and one cell phone was taken.

According to police, one suspect was taken into custody and arrested. His name has not been released.

The two other suspects have not been caught.

The first suspect is described as an African-American male between the ages of 16 and 20. He was wearing a black jacket and a red hoodie at the time of the robbery. The second suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 16 and 20. He was wearing a red hoodie at the time of the robbery.

University of Pittsburgh Police and City of Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 911 or contact University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.

