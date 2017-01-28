Report: Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Immigration Order

NEW YORK (KDKA/AP) – A federal judge has granted the American Civil Liberties Union request to temporarily stop detention of men at John F. Kennedy International Airport based on President Trump’s executive order, according to CBS News.

JUST IN: Federal judge grants ACLU request to temporarily stop detention of men at JFK based on Pres. Trump’s exec order — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 29, 2017

Protesters gathered outside John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Saturday, furiously demanding the release people blocked from entering the United States.

This comes after President Trump signed an executive order suspending entry of refugees to the United States for 120 days, barring Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocking entry into the United States for 90 days for citizens of mostly Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

People carried signs reading: “We Are All Immigrants,” “Let Them In,” and “Refugees Welcome.”

Never seen anything like these protests at JFK. pic.twitter.com/R4xIKTq9u8 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 28, 2017

The New York Taxi Drivers Alliance, composed of 19,000 members, said it would not make any pickups from the airport, as drivers “stand in solidarity” with those protesting.

NO PICKUPS @ JFK Airport 6 PM to 7 PM today. Drivers stand in solidarity with thousands protesting inhumane & unconstitutional #MuslimBan. — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017

Lawyers and advocates working at the airport say they didn’t have a hard count on the number of people taken into custody after getting off their flights, but Congressman Jerry Nadler, D-New York, said 12 people were detained.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh, an Iraqi who was detained overnight, worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Army when it invaded Iraq in 2003. Later he was a contract engineer for the U.S.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

He was granted permission to relocate to the U.S., but was detained along with another traveler from Iraq after arriving at John F. Kennedy Airport Friday night.

Lawyers petitioned a federal court early Saturday to let them go. Two Democratic U.S. Representatives, Nydia Velazquez and Jerrold Nalder, were at the airport trying to get 11 other detainees released.

“They treat me as though I break the rules or did something wrong,” CBS News reports Darweesh said after he was released. “I was surprised.”

Yosre Ghaled was among about a dozen distraught people waiting at a terminal Saturday to see if loved ones would be released or deported.

She says her mother-in-law’s sister had been detained.

The 67-year-old Yemeni citizen had flown to the U.S. to live with family because she is sick from heart problems and diabetes.

Two members of congress joined hundreds of protesters at the airport, demonstrating against the detentions.

Despite criticisms, President Trump said Saturday his crackdown on refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries “is not a Muslim ban.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)