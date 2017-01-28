WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

VA Pittsburgh Finds Legionella Bacteria At University Drive Location

January 28, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Legionella Bacteria, Legionnaires Disease

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh VA is dealing with Legionella at the University Drive location.

A press release state that there was an unusual increase in water samples returning positive for Legionella bacteria over the past month.

On Jan. 6, samples from five sinks in a vacant administrative unit under renovation returned positive, and on Jan. 15, samples from two adjacent sinks returned positive. On Jan. 25, samples from two sinks in an outpatient clinic and one sample from a supply line returned positive, and on Jan. 27, two additional samples from another supply line returned positive.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Officials say they took the necessary efforts to eradicate the problem and there are currently no cases of hospital acquired Legionnaire’s Disease.

However, due to the discovery of the bacteria, water restrictions have been put in place affecting many areas throughout Building 1. The restrictions include no use of the facility water supply for ice, drinking, hand-washing, and showering or bathing. Hand-washing stations have been provided, along with bagged ice and bottled water.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia