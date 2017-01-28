VA Pittsburgh Finds Legionella Bacteria At University Drive Location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh VA is dealing with Legionella at the University Drive location.

A press release state that there was an unusual increase in water samples returning positive for Legionella bacteria over the past month.

On Jan. 6, samples from five sinks in a vacant administrative unit under renovation returned positive, and on Jan. 15, samples from two adjacent sinks returned positive. On Jan. 25, samples from two sinks in an outpatient clinic and one sample from a supply line returned positive, and on Jan. 27, two additional samples from another supply line returned positive.

Officials say they took the necessary efforts to eradicate the problem and there are currently no cases of hospital acquired Legionnaire’s Disease.

However, due to the discovery of the bacteria, water restrictions have been put in place affecting many areas throughout Building 1. The restrictions include no use of the facility water supply for ice, drinking, hand-washing, and showering or bathing. Hand-washing stations have been provided, along with bagged ice and bottled water.