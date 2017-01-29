Man Arrested In Hit-Run Deaths Of 2 Sisters In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a man has been arrested in the hit-and-run deaths of two sisters struck as they were crossing a northeast Philadelphia boulevard.

Police say a 19-year-old woman and the 10-year-old were crossing Roosevelt Boulevard shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday when they were hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling south at high speed.

Police said the vehicle was approaching the intersection as the light was turning from green to yellow and “swerved into the left lane and accelerated to beat the light.”

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and pronounced dead just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the 48-year-old suspect was arrested and will face vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter charges.

