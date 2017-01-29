WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Home Invasion Leads To SWAT Situation In Brentwood

January 29, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: Brentwood, Home Invasion, SWAT Situation

BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — An incident that started with a home invasion in Brentwood ended early Sunday afternoon, almost 12 hours after it began.

The home invasion happened around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, officers were able to develop leads on two suspects’ locations, and warrants were obtained.

A SWAT team was called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. because police believed at least one suspect had a gun.

Police searched a location on East Bellecrest Avenue off Brownsville Road, but no suspects were found.

The situation ended around 1 p.m., almost 12 hours after it began.

The two suspects have not yet been found.

