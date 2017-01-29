Home Invasion Leads To SWAT Situation In Brentwood

BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — An incident that started with a home invasion in Brentwood ended early Sunday afternoon, almost 12 hours after it began.

The home invasion happened around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, officers were able to develop leads on two suspects’ locations, and warrants were obtained.

A SWAT team was called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. because police believed at least one suspect had a gun.

Police searched a location on East Bellecrest Avenue off Brownsville Road, but no suspects were found.

The situation ended around 1 p.m., almost 12 hours after it began.

The two suspects have not yet been found.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter