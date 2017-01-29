WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Two Found Dead In McKeesport Home

January 29, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Craig Street, Found Dead, McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Two people were found dead in a McKeesport home Saturday night.

They were found in home in the 1100-block of Craig Street just after 8:30 p.m.

According to the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office, the victims were 43-year-old Frederick Brown, of McKeesport, and 49-year-old Tracey Fry, of McKeesport.

Both were pronounced dead just after 8:40 p.m.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

McKeesport police are investigating.

